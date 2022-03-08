Overview

Dr. Mitchell Stashower, MD is a Dermatologist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine.



Dr. Stashower works at Clinical Skin Ctr/No Virginia in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Warts, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.