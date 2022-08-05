Dr. Mitchell Stark, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Stark, DDS
Overview
Dr. Mitchell Stark, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Rockville, MD. They completed their residency with The Mount Sinai School Of Medicine
Dr. Stark works at
Locations
Maryland Oral Surgery Associates (Rockville)14955 Shady Grove Rd Ste 330, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (240) 363-5184Monday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Maryland Oral Surgery Associates (College Park)6201 Greenbelt Rd Ste M1, Berwyn Heights, MD 20740 Directions (240) 363-5185Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Washington Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mitchell Stark, DDS
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- 1841371630
Education & Certifications
- The Mount Sinai School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stark has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
199 patients have reviewed Dr. Stark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stark.
