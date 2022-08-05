Overview

Dr. Mitchell Stark, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Rockville, MD. They completed their residency with The Mount Sinai School Of Medicine



Dr. Stark works at Maryland Oral Surgery Associates (Rockville) in Rockville, MD with other offices in Berwyn Heights, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.