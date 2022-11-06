Overview

Dr. Mitchell Spirt, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Spirt works at Pinnacle Gastroenterology Medical Associates in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Anemia and Gastrointestinal Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.