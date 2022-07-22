Dr. Mitchell Sorsby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sorsby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Sorsby, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mitchell Sorsby, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from U Natl Autonoma of Mex and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Endocrine Associates of Dallas1820 Preston Park Blvd Ste 1850, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (372) 867-4658Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I first went to Doctor Sorsby about 3 years ago. I was trying to control my Type 2 diabetes through my general practitioner and it wasn't going so well. I thought to myself, why am I gong to a generalist versus a Specialist and I was referred to Dr. Sorsby. He took the time to really understand me and my situation, was attentive and modified my program, and did it ever work!! My type 2 is under control and I am much healthier. Every time I have gone to his office, it has been a very positive experience. I wish my other doctors and staff were this good. HIGHLY RECOMENDED.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Sinai Hosp Detroit
- U Natl Autonoma of Mex
