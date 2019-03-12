Dr. Mitchell Simons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Simons, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mitchell Simons, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Bellevue, KY. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.
Dr. Simons works at
Locations
Bellevue Office103 Landmark Dr, Bellevue, KY 41073 Directions (859) 441-0400
Blue Ash Office4243 Hunt Rd, Blue Ash, OH 45242 Directions (513) 791-8038
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital
- The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Dean Health Plan, Inc.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Overall good. Staff was very nice and accommodating. I already had my MRI reports. I had several epidurals over the years. They helped a lot but unfortunately short lived relief. My degenerative disc and arthritis is too advanced. His epidural technique is spot on, he is highly skilled and excellent.
About Dr. Mitchell Simons, MD
- Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1215003355
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simons has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simons accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
90 patients have reviewed Dr. Simons. The overall rating for this provider is 1.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.