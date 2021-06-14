Dr. Silverman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mitchell Silverman, MD
Dr. Mitchell Silverman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Mount Sinai Brooklyn and Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.
Summit Medical Group75 E Northfield Rd, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 436-1400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Mitchell S Silverman MD2333 Morris Ave Ste B9, Union, NJ 07083 Directions (908) 964-5511
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
How was your appointment with Dr. Silverman?
Dr. Silverman is a talented and astute endocrinologist. He pays meticulous details to lab values and titrates medications to values and symptoms. His bedside manner is somewhat dry (that is perfectly OK). The office staff could use customer service training, I expect more from SMG. The patient care technicians have been excellent.
About Dr. Mitchell Silverman, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 42 years of experience
- English
- Emory University Hospital (Georgia)
- DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Harvard College
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
