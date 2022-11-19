Dr. Mitchell Silver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Silver, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mitchell Silver, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East and Delray Medical Center.
Intracoastal Cardiology Center900 NW 17th Ave Ste 101, Delray Beach, FL 33445 Directions (561) 278-3323
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Delray Medical Center
Dr. Mitchell Silver has been my family's cardiologist for over 20 years. He's competent, passionate about his patients' health and a great listener: you never feel rushed. I trust him with my own family, my employees and my friends. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Mitchell Silver, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1174502397
- San Francisco General Hospital
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Tufts University College Of Arts and Sciences
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
