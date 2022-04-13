See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Mount Prospect, IL
Dr. Mitchell Sheinkop, MD

Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
3.5 (35)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Mitchell Sheinkop, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Mount Prospect, IL. They completed their fellowship with Hadassah Hosp

Dr. Sheinkop works at Weil Foot & Ankle Institute - Mt Prospect in Mount Prospect, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Weil Foot & Ankle Institute - Mt Prospect
    1660 Feehanville Dr Ste 100, Mount Prospect, IL 60056 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 916-8339
    Weil Foot & Ankle Institute - Chicago
    939 W North Ave Ste 610, Chicago, IL 60642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 495-4178

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Knee
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Apr 13, 2022
    Dr Sheinkop has treated me over three years and he has listened to my complaints about my condition and walked me through the process of healing and getting back to a healthy lifestyle again.
    Joel B. — Apr 13, 2022
    About Dr. Mitchell Sheinkop, MD

    • Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
    • English
    • 1073592861
    Education & Certifications

    • Hadassah Hosp
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    • Cook Co Hosp
    • University Of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mitchell Sheinkop, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheinkop is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sheinkop has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sheinkop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sheinkop has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheinkop on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheinkop. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheinkop.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheinkop, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheinkop appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

