Dr. Mitchell Sheinkop, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheinkop is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Sheinkop, MD
Overview
Dr. Mitchell Sheinkop, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Mount Prospect, IL. They completed their fellowship with Hadassah Hosp
Dr. Sheinkop works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Weil Foot & Ankle Institute - Mt Prospect1660 Feehanville Dr Ste 100, Mount Prospect, IL 60056 Directions (847) 916-8339
-
2
Weil Foot & Ankle Institute - Chicago939 W North Ave Ste 610, Chicago, IL 60642 Directions (847) 495-4178
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sheinkop?
Dr Sheinkop has treated me over three years and he has listened to my complaints about my condition and walked me through the process of healing and getting back to a healthy lifestyle again.
About Dr. Mitchell Sheinkop, MD
- Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English
- 1073592861
Education & Certifications
- Hadassah Hosp
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Cook Co Hosp
- University Of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheinkop has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheinkop accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheinkop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheinkop works at
Dr. Sheinkop has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheinkop on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheinkop. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheinkop.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheinkop, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheinkop appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.