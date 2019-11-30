Overview

Dr. Mitchell Shear, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.



Dr. Shear works at Mitchell Shear MD PC in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pneumonia, Bedsores and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.