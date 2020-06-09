See All Otolaryngologists in Nashville, TN
Dr. Mitchell Schwaber, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
Overview

Dr. Mitchell Schwaber, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Nashville, TN. They completed their fellowship with Ear Fdn

Dr. Schwaber works at St. Thomas Campus Surgicare L.p. in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Meniere's Disease and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    St. Thomas Campus Surgicare L.p.
    4230 Harding Pike Ste 300, Nashville, TN 37205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 783-1260

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Thomas West Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
Meniere's Disease
Earwax Buildup
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Cochlear Implant Insertion Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 09, 2020
    All went well. Very professional.
    Montee — Jun 09, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mitchell Schwaber, MD
    About Dr. Mitchell Schwaber, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629050372
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ear Fdn
    Residency
    • Baylor Affil Hosp
    Internship
    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mitchell Schwaber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwaber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schwaber has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schwaber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schwaber works at St. Thomas Campus Surgicare L.p. in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Schwaber’s profile.

    Dr. Schwaber has seen patients for Vertigo, Meniere's Disease and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwaber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwaber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwaber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwaber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwaber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

