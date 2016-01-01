Dr. Mitchell Schuman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schuman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Schuman, MD
Overview
Dr. Mitchell Schuman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Bayley Seton Hospital and Richmond University Medical Center.
Locations
Mitchell A. Schuman MD PC1122 Richmond Rd, Staten Island, NY 10304 Directions (718) 987-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayley Seton Hospital
- Richmond University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mitchell Schuman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801962956
Education & Certifications
- New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Einstein Montefiore Hosp
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schuman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schuman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schuman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schuman speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Schuman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schuman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schuman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schuman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.