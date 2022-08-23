Dr. Mitchell Saunders, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saunders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Saunders, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mitchell Saunders, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Stony Brook, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.
Locations
Heart Associates of Long Island1320 Stony Brook Rd Ste 100, Stony Brook, NY 11790 Directions (631) 941-2273Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Saunders. He is thorough, explains everything thoroughly. Takes the time to listen to your concerns and is very reassuring, very caring and kind. The office runs like a well oiled machine and all the staff are friendly, respectful and pleasant. Great experience
About Dr. Mitchell Saunders, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1770513863
Education & Certifications
- Nyu-Manhattan Va Hosp
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
