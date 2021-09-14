Dr. Mitchell Rubenstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Rubenstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mitchell Rubenstein, MD is a Dermatologist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital.
Dr. Rubenstein works at
Brigham & Womens Hospital-department of Psychiatry221 Longwood Ave, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 732-4918Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Brigham and Women Fish Center for Women's Health850 Boylston St Ste 402, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 Directions (617) 732-9300
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Dr. Rubenstein is the best. I've been with him for over 20 years. He's a great doctor and has a great bedside manner - affable, caring, asks about your life, explains things well. I hope he doesn't retire anytime soon!
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
Dr. Rubenstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rubenstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rubenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rubenstein works at
Dr. Rubenstein has seen patients for Ringworm, Dermatitis and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rubenstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubenstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubenstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubenstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.