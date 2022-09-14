Dr. Mitchell Rotman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rotman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Rotman, MD
Overview
Dr. Mitchell Rotman, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital and St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Rotman works at
Locations
Orthopedic Center of St Louisthe14825 North Outer 40 Rd Ste 200, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 336-2555
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He is an excellent and caring surgeon. I and my husband wouldn't use anyone else for upper extremity issues (especially hands and elbows, etc.. ) I went first with a carpal tunnel release on one side and then husband had CTS releases bilaterally and a more recent rotator cuff and biceps tendon repair. We hope he doesn't retire any time soon!!
About Dr. Mitchell Rotman, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1477555662
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rotman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rotman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rotman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rotman works at
Dr. Rotman has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rotman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Rotman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rotman.
