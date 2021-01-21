Dr. Mitchell Ross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Interventional Cardiologists
- AZ
- Phoenix
- Dr. Mitchell Ross, MD
Dr. Mitchell Ross, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mitchell Ross, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Abrazo West Campus, Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Banner Estrella Medical Center, Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Ross works at
Locations
-
1
Honorhealth Ambulatory9250 W Thomas Rd Ste 300, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Directions (602) 386-1100
-
2
Arizona Cardiology Group PC340 E Palm Ln Ste 175, Phoenix, AZ 85004 Directions (602) 386-1100
-
3
Banner -- University Medical Center Phoenix1111 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 839-2000
-
4
Scottsdale Healthcare Primary Care Mesa1124 E McKellips Rd Ste 110, Mesa, AZ 85203 Directions (602) 386-1100Tuesday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Abrazo West Campus
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- Banner Estrella Medical Center
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Venous Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Carotid Artery Disease
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Acidosis
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Aortic Ectasia
- View other providers who treat Aortic Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Aortic Valve Regurgitation
- View other providers who treat Arrhythmia Screening
- View other providers who treat Arrhythmias
- View other providers who treat Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Atrial Fibrillation
- View other providers who treat Atrial Flutter
- View other providers who treat Atrial Septal Defect
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Imaging
- View other providers who treat Cardiomyopathy
- View other providers who treat Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
- View other providers who treat Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
- View other providers who treat Cardiovascular Stress Test
- View other providers who treat Cardioversion, Elective
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Cholesterol Screening
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
- View other providers who treat Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Congenital Heart Defects
- View other providers who treat Congenital Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Congestive Heart Failure
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Coronary Angiogram
- View other providers who treat Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Echocardiography
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat First Degree Heart Block
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
- View other providers who treat HeartAware Online Risk Screening
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
- View other providers who treat Nuclear Stress Testing
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD)
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Artery Catheterization
- View other providers who treat Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
- View other providers who treat Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
- View other providers who treat Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Septal Defect
- View other providers who treat Sick Sinus Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Stress Test
- View other providers who treat Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
- View other providers who treat Supraventricular Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Syncope
- View other providers who treat TCD Bubble Test
- View other providers who treat Third Degree Heart Block
- View other providers who treat Tilt Table Testing
- View other providers who treat Treadmill Stress Test
- View other providers who treat Tricuspid Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
- View other providers who treat Venous Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Alkalosis
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm of Heart
- View other providers who treat Angina
- View other providers who treat Ankle Disorders
- View other providers who treat Aortic Dissection
- View other providers who treat Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Aortic Root Dilation
- View other providers who treat Aortic Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Aortic Valvuloplasty
- View other providers who treat Aortic-Iliac Occlusive Disease
- View other providers who treat Arterial Line Insertion
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Brachytherapy
- View other providers who treat Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Bundle Branch Block
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Arrest
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Contusion
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Rehabilitation
- View other providers who treat Cardiogenic Shock
- View other providers who treat Cardiomegaly
- View other providers who treat Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
- View other providers who treat Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Cluster Headache
- View other providers who treat Coarctation of the Aorta
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Dissection
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Ebstein's Anomaly
- View other providers who treat Edema
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Endomyocardial Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Excessive Sweating
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Heart Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Heart Murmur
- View other providers who treat Heart Valve Diseases
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Herpes Infection of the Central Nervous System, Neonatal
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Virus Antenatal Infection
- View other providers who treat High Cholesterol
- View other providers who treat Hip Injury
- View other providers who treat Hip Subluxation
- View other providers who treat Hirschsprung's Disease
- View other providers who treat HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
- View other providers who treat Holter Monitoring
- View other providers who treat Hydrocele
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Immunization Administration
- View other providers who treat Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP)
- View other providers who treat Iron Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Kidney Damage - Cisplatin
- View other providers who treat Kidney Damage - Contrast Agents
- View other providers who treat Labored Breathing
- View other providers who treat Large Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Leg and Foot Ulcers
- View other providers who treat Legg-Calve-Perthes Disease
- View other providers who treat Leiomyosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Limb Cramp
- View other providers who treat Long QT Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Low Blood Oxygen Level
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Regurgitation
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
- View other providers who treat Muscle Spasm
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Disease
- View other providers who treat Pericarditis
- View other providers who treat Peripartum Cardiomyopathy
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Artery Disease
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
- View other providers who treat Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
- View other providers who treat Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Pre-Operative Cardiovascular Examination
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Regurgitation
- View other providers who treat Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Rheumatic Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Second Degree Heart Block
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
- View other providers who treat Spinal Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Thoracentesis
- View other providers who treat Thrombolytic Therapy
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Tremor
- View other providers who treat Trigeminal Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Unstable Angina
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Venous Compression
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Ventricular Fibrillation
- View other providers who treat Ventricular Septal Defect
- View other providers who treat Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ameriben
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Arizona PHCS
- Assurant Health
- AZ Benefit Options
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Banner Health
- Bashas Benefit Trust
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Benesight
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- City of Mesa Health Plan
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Compusys
- CopperPoint Mutual
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Health Net
- HealthCare Consortium of Arizona
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Indian Health Service
- LifeWise
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Maricopa Foundation For Medical Care
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Mercy Care
- Meritain Health
- Midwest Life
- Monumental Life Insurance Company
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
- PHCS
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Physicians Mutual
- Principal Life
- SCAN Health Plan
- Self Pay
- Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UniCare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- United Healthcare Life Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
- Wausau Benefits
- Worker's Compensation
- Zenith Administrators Inc
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Ross?
This is simply the most impressive doctor and practice I've ever encountered.
About Dr. Mitchell Ross, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1831181809
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Beth Israel Hospital
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center-Boston, Ma
- Harvard Medical School
- Yale College
- Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ross has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ross accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ross works at
Dr. Ross has seen patients for Overweight, Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors and Hypertensive Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ross on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ross speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ross.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.