Dr. Mitchell Roefe, MD

Adult Psychiatry
3.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mitchell Roefe, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Adult Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Schulich School Of Medicine Univeristy Of Western Ontario.

Dr. Roefe works at MITCHELL ROEFE MD in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Edwards Professional Park Building A
    10752 N 89th Pl Ste 208, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 661-0122

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Borderline Personality Disorder
Depressive Disorders
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Major Depressive Disorder
Medication Management
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Panic Disorder
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychiatric Evaluation
Schizophrenia
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Feb 16, 2022
    I’ve been seeing Dr Roefe for a couple years and I’m thankful to have him as my Dr. Dale is wonderful with me and helpful in everything he’s there for.
    CStormer — Feb 16, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Mitchell Roefe, MD
    About Dr. Mitchell Roefe, MD

    • Adult Psychiatry
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1154467611
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Toronto Psychiatry
    • Mount Sinai Hospital Toronto Ontario
    • Schulich School Of Medicine Univeristy Of Western Ontario
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mitchell Roefe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roefe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Roefe has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Roefe accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Roefe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Roefe works at MITCHELL ROEFE MD in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Roefe’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Roefe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roefe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roefe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roefe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

