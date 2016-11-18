Overview

Dr. Mitchell Robbins, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Robbins works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Great Neck in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Syncope along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.