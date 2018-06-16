Overview

Dr. Mitchell Rinek, MD is a Dermatologist in East Lansing, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Northwestern University Medical School and is affiliated with Sparrow Hospital.



Dr. Rinek works at Forefront Dermatology - East Lansing in East Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.