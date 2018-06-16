See All Dermatologists in East Lansing, MI
Dermatology
Dr. Mitchell Rinek, MD is a Dermatologist in East Lansing, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Northwestern University Medical School and is affiliated with Sparrow Hospital.

Dr. Rinek works at Forefront Dermatology - East Lansing in East Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Sara M. Wilchowski
    (517) 203-3000
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Sparrow Hospital

Contact Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Contact Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

    Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Jun 16, 2018
    Excellent doctor and nurses. They know their stuff and are very professional. You are in good hands with this doctor.
    Robin Ervin in Mt. Pleasant — Jun 16, 2018
    About Dr. Mitchell Rinek, MD

    Dermatology
    49 years of experience
    English
    1184669442
    University of Wisconsin-Madison
    University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
    Hartford Hospital
    Northwestern University Medical School
    Denison University
    Dermatology
    Dr. Mitchell Rinek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rinek is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Rinek has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rinek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Rinek works at Forefront Dermatology - East Lansing in East Lansing, MI. View the full address on Dr. Rinek's profile.

    Dr. Rinek has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rinek on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    172 patients have reviewed Dr. Rinek. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rinek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rinek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rinek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

