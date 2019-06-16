Dr. Mitchell Patti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Patti, MD
Overview
Dr. Mitchell Patti, MD is a Pulmonologist in Kittanning, PA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Acmh Hospital and UPMC St. Margaret.
Dr. Patti works at
Locations
-
1
Mylappan Selvaraj M.d.600 Medical Arts Bldg Ste 670, Kittanning, PA 16201 Directions (724) 548-3890
-
2
ACMH Pulmonary Group600 Medical Arts Bldg Ste 670, Kittanning, PA 16201 Directions (724) 548-3890
Hospital Affiliations
- Acmh Hospital
- UPMC St. Margaret
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patti?
A wonderful man and doctor. Has helped me with my COPD so much. Also has good employees working for him.
About Dr. Mitchell Patti, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1144295304
Education & Certifications
- UPMC - Presbyterian
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patti works at
Dr. Patti has seen patients for Low Blood Oxygen Level, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Patti. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.