Overview

Dr. Mitchell Patti, MD is a Pulmonologist in Kittanning, PA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Acmh Hospital and UPMC St. Margaret.



Dr. Patti works at Pulmonary Consultants UPMC in Kittanning, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Blood Oxygen Level, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.