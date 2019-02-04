See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Mentor, OH
Dr. Mitchell Nahra, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mitchell Nahra, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mentor, OH. They completed their residency with Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn

Dr. Nahra works at Lake Orthopaedic Associates, Inc in Mentor, OH with other offices in Willoughby, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lake Orthopaedic Associates, Inc
    9500 Mentor Ave, Mentor, OH 44060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 352-1711
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Lake Orthopaedic Associates, Inc
    36060 Euclid Ave, Willoughby, OH 44094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 942-1050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • TriPoint Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis
Trigger Finger
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis
Trigger Finger

Treatment frequency



Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Elbow Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 04, 2019
    I needed carpal tunnel surgery on both wrists. I work as a nurse and wanted to be sure I could perform my job afterwards. The first wrist was done quickly and neatly with a very small incision. Pain has been minimal and immediate improvement was seen right away. He is very open and approachable, friendly and explains everything very well. Would highly recommend for anyone!
    Lorraine in Concord, OH — Feb 04, 2019
    About Dr. Mitchell Nahra, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508979485
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.