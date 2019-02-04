Overview

Dr. Mitchell Nahra, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mentor, OH. They completed their residency with Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn



Dr. Nahra works at Lake Orthopaedic Associates, Inc in Mentor, OH with other offices in Willoughby, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.