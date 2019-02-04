Dr. Mitchell Nahra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nahra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Nahra, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mitchell Nahra, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mentor, OH. They completed their residency with Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
Dr. Nahra works at
Lake Orthopaedic Associates, Inc9500 Mentor Ave, Mentor, OH 44060 Directions (440) 352-1711Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Lake Orthopaedic Associates, Inc36060 Euclid Ave, Willoughby, OH 44094 Directions (440) 942-1050
- TriPoint Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
I needed carpal tunnel surgery on both wrists. I work as a nurse and wanted to be sure I could perform my job afterwards. The first wrist was done quickly and neatly with a very small incision. Pain has been minimal and immediate improvement was seen right away. He is very open and approachable, friendly and explains everything very well. Would highly recommend for anyone!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Nahra has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis and Trigger Finger, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nahra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Nahra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nahra.
