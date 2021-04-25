Dr. Mitchell Myers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Myers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Myers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mitchell Myers, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Myers works at
Locations
St.Dominic Neuroscience Center971 Lakeland Dr Ste 557, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 200-4560
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
While I moved from Jackson in 2011 and found a very good neurologist in Fargo, ND, I still miss my visits to Dr. Myers. From my first visit, I enjoyed every moment as he guided me through some neurological adventures.
About Dr. Mitchell Myers, MD
- Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1386784239
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Myers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Myers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Myers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Myers works at
Dr. Myers has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Myers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Myers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Myers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Myers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Myers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.