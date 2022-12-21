Overview

Dr. Mitchell Moskowitz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Plano, TX. They completed their residency with LI Jewish Med Ctr



Dr. Moskowitz works at Texas Urology Specialists in Plano, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.