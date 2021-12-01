See All Dermatologists in Riverhead, NY
Dr. Mitchell Meyerson, MD

Dermatology
3 (32)
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Mitchell Meyerson, MD is a Dermatologist in Riverhead, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Meyerson works at Mitchell S Meyerson MD in Riverhead, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Acne and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Mitchell S. Meyerson MD PC
    1015 Roanoke Ave, Riverhead, NY 11901 (631) 369-3474

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Actinic Keratosis
Acne
Warts
Acne Surgery
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Dry Skin
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Plantar Wart
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Athlete's Foot
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Excessive Sweating
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Folliculitis
Hives
Impetigo
Keloid Scar
Melanoma Screening
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery
Mohs Surgery
Mole Evaluation
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Psoriasis
Ringworm
Rosacea
Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shingles
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Tinea Versicolor
Birthmark
Boil
Burn Injuries
Cold Sore
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Erythema Multiforme
Fungal Nail Infection
Genital Herpes
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
Melanoma
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Pityriasis Rosea
Spider Veins
Sunburn
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Dec 01, 2021
    He is the best Dermatologist I have been too. His chair side manner is exemplary. His communication skills are excellent. His assistant is a pleasure to talk too. All doctors should aspire to be like him. He doesn't rush you out . He answers and listens to all of your questions. He tells you exactly what he will be doing on your skin . Do not go to any other doctor in Riverhead but him. I assure you , you won't be disappointed.
    Rosemary P — Dec 01, 2021
    • Dermatology
    • 33 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1205813268
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Dr. Meyerson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Meyerson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Meyerson works at Mitchell S Meyerson MD in Riverhead, NY. View the full address on Dr. Meyerson's profile.

    Dr. Meyerson has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Acne and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meyerson on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Meyerson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meyerson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meyerson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meyerson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

