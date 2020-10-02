Overview

Dr. Mitchell McCullar, MD is a Pulmonologist in Rockledge, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Parrish Medical Center, Rockledge Regional Medical Center and Viera Hospital.



Dr. McCullar works at Brevard Pulmonary Specialists in Rockledge, FL with other offices in Cocoa Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Acidosis and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.