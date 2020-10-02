See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Rockledge, FL
Dr. Mitchell McCullar, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mitchell McCullar, MD is a Pulmonologist in Rockledge, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Parrish Medical Center, Rockledge Regional Medical Center and Viera Hospital.

Dr. McCullar works at Brevard Pulmonary Specialists in Rockledge, FL with other offices in Cocoa Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Acidosis and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brevard Pulmonary Specialists PA
    103 Longwood Ave, Rockledge, FL 32955 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 631-5677
  2. 2
    Health First Cape Canaveral Hospital
    701 W Cocoa Beach Cswy, Cocoa Beach, FL 32931 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 799-7111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Canaveral Hospital
  • Parrish Medical Center
  • Rockledge Regional Medical Center
  • Viera Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Acidosis
Wheezing
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Acidosis
Wheezing

Treatment frequency



COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mitchell McCullar, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720023815
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mitchell McCullar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCullar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McCullar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McCullar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McCullar has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Acidosis and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCullar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. McCullar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCullar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCullar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCullar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

