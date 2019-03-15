See All General Surgeons in Boca Raton, FL
Super Profile

Dr. Mitchell Matez, DO

General Surgery
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mitchell Matez, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Matez works at Laurence Miller Phd PA in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Laurence Miller Phd PA
    1599 NW 9th Ave Ste 201, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 368-4997
    Boca Raton Center for Age Managment
    200 Glades Rd Ste 3, Boca Raton, FL 33432 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 953-5490

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 15, 2019
    I just had my first consultation with Dr. Matez and he is Terrific! It was a learning experience to sit with him as he thoroughly explained the process and the benefits of hormone therapy. I did the Pellets and it is painless with great benefits to come. I am so happy to start this at 66 years young. Alida M
    About Dr. Mitchell Matez, DO

    General Surgery
    • General Surgery
    37 years of experience
    • 37 years of experience
    English
    • English
    1356413538
    • 1356413538
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    General Surgery
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mitchell Matez, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Matez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Matez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Matez works at Laurence Miller Phd PA in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Matez’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Matez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

