Dr. Mitchell Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Martin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mitchell Martin, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Parkwest Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.
Dr. Martin works at
Locations
-
1
Tennessee Cancer Specialists9957 Sherrill Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37932 Directions (865) 693-2255
-
2
Caring Medical Center7551 DANNAHER DR, Powell, TN 37849 Directions (865) 862-3563
-
3
Texas Breast Specialists7650 Dannaher Dr, Powell, TN 37849 Directions (865) 637-9330
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkwest Medical Center
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Martin?
Dr. Martin was our Oncologist for my wife's breast cancer and our son's Hodgkin's Lymphoma treatments. He is the exact person you want in your corner when facing a cancer diagnosis. Extremely knowledgeable and open with his patients about the treatment options. He takes his time in explaining each step and process. Brilliant Doctor with remarkable "bedside manner".
About Dr. Mitchell Martin, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1639179708
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- University Of Florida College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin works at
Dr. Martin has seen patients for Polycythemia Rubra Vera, Anemia and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.