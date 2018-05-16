See All Oncologists in Knoxville, TN
Dr. Mitchell Martin, MD

Medical Oncology
5 (20)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mitchell Martin, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Parkwest Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.

Dr. Martin works at QUEST DIAGNOSTICS CLINICAL LABORATORIES INC in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Powell, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Polycythemia Rubra Vera, Anemia and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tennessee Cancer Specialists
    9957 Sherrill Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37932 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 693-2255
  2. 2
    Caring Medical Center
    7551 DANNAHER DR, Powell, TN 37849 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 862-3563
  3. 3
    Texas Breast Specialists
    7650 Dannaher Dr, Powell, TN 37849 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 637-9330

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Parkwest Medical Center
  • Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Anemia
Lung Cancer
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Anemia
Lung Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 16, 2018
    Dr. Martin was our Oncologist for my wife's breast cancer and our son's Hodgkin's Lymphoma treatments. He is the exact person you want in your corner when facing a cancer diagnosis. Extremely knowledgeable and open with his patients about the treatment options. He takes his time in explaining each step and process. Brilliant Doctor with remarkable "bedside manner".
    Steve Walsh in Knoxville, TN — May 16, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Mitchell Martin, MD
    About Dr. Mitchell Martin, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639179708
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
    • Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
    • Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
    Medical Education
    • University Of Florida College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mitchell Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Martin has seen patients for Polycythemia Rubra Vera, Anemia and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

