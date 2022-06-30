Dr. Mitchell Mah'Moud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mah'Moud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Mah'Moud, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mitchell Mah'Moud, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They completed their residency with Sinai Hospital Of Baltimore
RMG Gastroenterology/Wake Endoscopy Center2601 Lake Dr Ste 201, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 783-4888Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
RMG Gastroenterology of Smithfield540 North St, Smithfield, NC 27577 Directions (919) 341-3621Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Wake Forest Endoscopy Center10540 Ligon Mill Rd Ste 109, Wake Forest, NC 27587 Directions (919) 783-4888
Wake Endoscopy Ctr LLC Dba Clayton Endoscopy Ctr900 S Lombard St Ste 104, Clayton, NC 27520 Directions (919) 341-3638Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Maria Parham Medical Center
- Nash General Hospital
- Wakemed Cary Hospital
- WakeMed Raleigh Campus
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I admire Dr Mah’moud. He is very professional and an expert in his field. I trust him wholeheartedly. Very caring and passionate. If I could give him more stars, I most definitely would.
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- Sinai Hospital Of Baltimore
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Mah'Moud has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mah'Moud accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mah'Moud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mah'Moud works at
Dr. Mah'Moud has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Dysphagia and Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mah'Moud on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mah'Moud speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mah'Moud. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mah'Moud.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mah'Moud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mah'Moud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.