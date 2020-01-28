Dr. Mitchell Magee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Magee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Magee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mitchell Magee, MD is a Thoracic Oncology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Thoracic Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical School and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center, Medical City Dallas and Medical City Plano.
Locations
-
1
Southwest Cardiothoracic Surgeons1600 Coit Rd Ste 303, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (972) 566-4866
-
2
Southwest Cardiothoracic Surgeons7777 Forest Ln Ste A307, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 566-4866
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Medical City Dallas
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr. McGee and his entire staff to be courteous and helpful. Dr. McGee was extremely approachable and gave his opinion in words I could easily understand. He readily answered my questions. I would certainly recommend Dr. MCGee and his staff.
About Dr. Mitchell Magee, MD
- Thoracic Oncology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1467440016
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- University Of Southern California Medical Center
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- University Of Texas Medical School
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Magee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Magee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Magee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Magee has seen patients for Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Magee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Magee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Magee.
