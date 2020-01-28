See All Oncologists in Plano, TX
Dr. Mitchell Magee, MD

Thoracic Oncology
5 (19)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mitchell Magee, MD is a Thoracic Oncology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Thoracic Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical School and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center, Medical City Dallas and Medical City Plano.

Dr. Magee works at Texas Institute of Spine and Neurosurgery in Plano, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Cardiothoracic Surgeons
    1600 Coit Rd Ste 303, Plano, TX 75075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 566-4866
  2. 2
    Southwest Cardiothoracic Surgeons
    7777 Forest Ln Ste A307, Dallas, TX 75230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 566-4866

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor University Medical Center
  • Medical City Dallas
  • Medical City Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lung Cancer
Empyema
Port Placements or Replacements
Lung Cancer
Empyema
Port Placements or Replacements

Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Adult Small Cell Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bronchioalveolar Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bronchogenic Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Clear Cell Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Endodermal Sinus Tumors Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperhidrosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Cell Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Thoracic Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 28, 2020
    I found Dr. McGee and his entire staff to be courteous and helpful. Dr. McGee was extremely approachable and gave his opinion in words I could easily understand. He readily answered my questions. I would certainly recommend Dr. MCGee and his staff.
    — Jan 28, 2020
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Magee to family and friends

    Dr. Magee's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Magee

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    About Dr. Mitchell Magee, MD

    Specialties
    • Thoracic Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467440016
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
    Residency
    • University Of Southern California Medical Center
    Internship
    • University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mitchell Magee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Magee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Magee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Magee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Magee has seen patients for Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Magee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Magee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Magee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Magee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Magee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

