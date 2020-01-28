Overview

Dr. Mitchell Magee, MD is a Thoracic Oncology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Thoracic Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical School and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center, Medical City Dallas and Medical City Plano.



Dr. Magee works at Texas Institute of Spine and Neurosurgery in Plano, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.