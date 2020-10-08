Dr. Mitchell Linder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Linder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Linder, MD
Dr. Mitchell Linder, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rochester, NY.
Rochester Gynecologic and Obstetric Associates PC125 Lattimore Rd Ste 200, Rochester, NY 14620 Directions (585) 273-3608Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 180 Sawgrass Dr, Rochester, NY 14620 Directions (585) 242-1401
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
I moved to Dr. Linder's practice after becoming frustrated with my previous doctor. It is the single best healthcare decision I have ever made for myself. He is kind, attentive, compassionate, and completely knowledgeable. As a menopausal woman there are a lot of changes happening that leave me with a lot of questions, and Dr. Linder has all the answers, even if I don't like some of them, LOL. I make the 3-hour round-trip trek from Buffalo to see him because he is worth it. I cannot say enough positive things about him, and the only negative is that it can sometimes be problematic to schedule routine appointments because there's only a small window before he books up and you can't book months in advance. Like, you can't schedule an October appointment in August, but if you don't hit it at the right time in September you'll get shut out and have to wait again. But if you have a problem or need a follow-up on a problem-focused visit, they're good about getting you in ASAP.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- Clinical Pathology
