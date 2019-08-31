Overview

Dr. Mitchell Lichtenstein, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.



Dr. Lichtenstein works at NorthShore Medical Group in Skokie, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.