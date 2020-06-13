Dr. Mitchell Levine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Levine, MD
Overview
Dr. Mitchell Levine, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Dr. Levine works at
Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Neurosurgery at Lenox Hill130 E 77th St Fl 3, New York, NY 10075 Directions (212) 434-3900
Northwell Health200 W 13th St Fl 4, New York, NY 10011 Directions (929) 243-5781
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Levine?
Dr. Levine and the team treating me like I was family. He gave me my life back
About Dr. Mitchell Levine, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, Greek and Italian
- 1073699195
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Med Ctr, Neurological Surgery Mt Sinai Med Ctr, General Surgery
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Levine works at
