Dr. Mitchell Levine, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Levine works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Neurosurgery at Lenox Hill in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.