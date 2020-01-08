See All Allergists & Immunologists in Greenwich, CT
Dr. Mitchell Lester, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mitchell Lester, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with Norwalk Hospital.

Dr. Lester works at Fairfield County Allergy, Asthma & Immunology Associates, PC in Greenwich, CT with other offices in Norwalk, CT and Stamford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fairfield County Allergy - Greenwich
    2 1/2 Dearfield Dr Ste 201, Greenwich, CT 06831 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 869-2080
  2. 2
    Fairfield County Allergy, Asthmas & Immunology Associates
    148 East Ave Ste 3G, Norwalk, CT 06851 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 838-4034
  3. 3
    Stamford
    80 Mill River St Ste 2100, Stamford, CT 06902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 357-1511

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Norwalk Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Animal Allergies
Blood Allergy Testing
Patch Testing
Animal Allergies
Blood Allergy Testing
Patch Testing

Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Asthma Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Food Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinoconjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • Connecticare
    • Connecticomp
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • GENERAL
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MedRisk
    • MultiPlan
    • National Provider Network
    • One Health
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Reviewco
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 08, 2020
    Dr Lester is genius, I was having some weird symptoms for two years, went to 7 different doctor and after 15000$ bill someone recommended dr Lester, he just listened to my story and said I have something on my mind, sent me downstairs for blood work and in two days knew Exactly what's wrong with me, God Bless him and his family!!!! I already recommended him for at list 20 people
    About Dr. Mitchell Lester, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1881785673
    Education & Certifications

    • National Jewish Center For Immunology and Respiratory
    • Brown University School Of Med Providence Rhode Island
    • Rhode Island Hospital
    • The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    • Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mitchell Lester, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lester is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lester has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lester has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lester. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lester.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lester, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lester appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

