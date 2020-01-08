Dr. Mitchell Lester, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lester is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Lester, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mitchell Lester, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with Norwalk Hospital.
Dr. Lester works at
Locations
Fairfield County Allergy - Greenwich2 1/2 Dearfield Dr Ste 201, Greenwich, CT 06831 Directions (203) 869-2080
Fairfield County Allergy, Asthmas & Immunology Associates148 East Ave Ste 3G, Norwalk, CT 06851 Directions (203) 838-4034
Stamford80 Mill River St Ste 2100, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 357-1511
Hospital Affiliations
- Norwalk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Connecticare
- Connecticomp
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- GENERAL
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MedRisk
- MultiPlan
- National Provider Network
- One Health
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Reviewco
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lester is genius, I was having some weird symptoms for two years, went to 7 different doctor and after 15000$ bill someone recommended dr Lester, he just listened to my story and said I have something on my mind, sent me downstairs for blood work and in two days knew Exactly what’s wrong with me, God Bless him and his family!!!! I already recommended him for at list 20 people
About Dr. Mitchell Lester, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1881785673
Education & Certifications
- National Jewish Center For Immunology and Respiratory
- Brown University School Of Med Providence Rhode Island
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lester has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lester accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lester has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lester. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lester.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lester, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lester appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.