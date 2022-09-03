See All Ophthalmologists in Bellflower, CA
Dr. Mitchell Latter, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (197)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mitchell Latter, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bellflower, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED|University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Latter works at Mitchell C. Latter MD Inc. in Bellflower, CA with other offices in South Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen, Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Mitchell C. Latter MD Inc.
    10230 Artesia Blvd Ste 204, Bellflower, CA 90706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (424) 587-2893
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Mitchell C. Latter MD Inc.
    1499 Huntington Dr Ste 508, South Pasadena, CA 91030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (424) 587-2892
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • San Gabriel Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drusen
Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders
Drusen
Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders

Treatment frequency



Drusen Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Intraocular Lens Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Laser Cataract Surgery Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Refractive Error Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Capsulotomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PacifiCare Health Systems
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 197 ratings
    Patient Ratings (197)
    5 Star
    (193)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 03, 2022
    He had all the high tech equipment not always seen at other eye doctor's offices for conditions like dry eye. You get seen on a timely basis. He is knowledgable and approachable and I enjoyed my experience being evaluated for cataracts immensely. I'm in good hands.
    Sydney L. — Sep 03, 2022
    About Dr. Mitchell Latter, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 45 years of experience
    • English, Khmer
    • 1255411625
    Education & Certifications

    • Hollywood Prebyterian Medical Center Los Angeles|Hollywood Presby Med Ctr
    • Long Beach VA Med Ctr|Veterans Administration Hospital Long Beach
    • UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED|University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mitchell Latter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Latter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Latter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Latter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Latter has seen patients for Drusen, Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Latter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    197 patients have reviewed Dr. Latter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Latter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Latter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Latter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

