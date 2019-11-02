Dr. Mitchell Kline, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kline is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Kline, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mitchell Kline, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Matthew B. Quan M.d. PC700 PARK AVE, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 517-6555
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
Ratings & Reviews
Meticulous and caring. A superb surgeon with great results and no scars.
About Dr. Mitchell Kline, MD
- Dermatology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1932136231
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kline has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kline accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kline has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kline has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kline on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kline. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kline.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kline, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kline appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.