Dr. Mitchell Klapper, MD
Overview
Dr. Mitchell Klapper, MD is a Dermatologist in Pikesville, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.
Locations
Mitchell Klapper M.d. P.A.122 Slade Ave Ste 202, Pikesville, MD 21208 Directions (410) 486-1177
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mitchell Klapper, MD
- Dermatology
- 49 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klapper has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klapper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klapper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klapper has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klapper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Klapper. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klapper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klapper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klapper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.