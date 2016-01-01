Overview

Dr. Mitchell Klapper, MD is a Dermatologist in Pikesville, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.



Dr. Klapper works at Mitchell Klapper M.d. P.A. in Pikesville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Acne and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.