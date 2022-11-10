Dr. Mitchell Kaye, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Kaye, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mitchell Kaye, MD is an Urology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Dr. Kaye works at
Locations
Arizona Center for Cancer Care Dba10210 N 92nd St Ste 107, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 350-7905
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Kaye for several years for Kidney Stones. He has taken me from multiple stones and sepsis to totally cured with annual visits to check kidneys for new stones. I highly recommend Dr. Kaye and find him to be professional and competent.
About Dr. Mitchell Kaye, MD
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1760487367
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Urology
