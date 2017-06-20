See All Podiatrists in Bensalem, PA
Dr. Mitchell Kahn, DPM

Podiatry
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mitchell Kahn, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bensalem, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery. They graduated from Temple Univ and is affiliated with Jefferson Frankford Hospital and Lower Bucks Hospital.

Dr. Kahn works at Foot and Ankle Specialites of Bucks County ,LLC in Bensalem, PA with other offices in Langhorne, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Foot and Ankle Specialites of Bucks County ,LLC
    3554 Hulmeville Rd Ste 104, Bensalem, PA 19020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 245-1818
    Monday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    3:00pm - 7:00pm
    Friday
    1:30pm - 5:30pm
  2. 2
    Langhorne Office
    360 Oxford Valley Rd, Langhorne, PA 19047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 946-3338

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Frankford Hospital
  • Lower Bucks Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Foot Sprain
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Foot Sprain
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur

Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Extracorporeal Shockwave Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fractured Lower Leg Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shin Splints Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Mitchell Kahn, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1942212956
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • John F Kennedy Mem Hosp
    Internship
    • John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Temple Univ
    Undergraduate School
    • Union College
    Board Certifications
    • Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mitchell Kahn, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kahn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kahn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kahn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

