Dr. Mitchell Kahn, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bellingham, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Kahn works at Bellingham Internal Medicine in Bellingham, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Bellingham Internal Medicine
    1050 Larrabee Ave Ste 102, Bellingham, WA 98225

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center

    Jun 14, 2020
    Dr Kahn is a caring,well spoken physician.I believe he provides quality general care. Its unfortunate there are not more physicians like him. A good listener & sometimes he even has a good sense of humor.
    Anna C. — Jun 14, 2020
    Internal Medicine
    47 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1174564751
    St Lukes Roosevelt Hospital
    St Lukes Hosp
    Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    University of Chicago
    Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    Dr. Mitchell Kahn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Kahn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Kahn works at Bellingham Internal Medicine in Bellingham, WA.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Kahn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

