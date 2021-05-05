Overview

Dr. Mitchell Isaac, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Isaac works at Triad Neurological Associates in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Ataxia and Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.