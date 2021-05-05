Dr. Mitchell Isaac, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Isaac is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Isaac, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mitchell Isaac, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Isaac works at
Locations
Triad Neurological Associates145 Kimel Park Dr Ste 100, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 768-6347
Hospital Affiliations
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I see him for migraines. Caring, professional, spends more time than I deserve with me, staff is great. While it does take awhile to get a routine appointment whenever I am in a acute attack his office is able to get me quick care.
About Dr. Mitchell Isaac, MD
- Neurology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1629283908
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Isaac has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Isaac accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Isaac has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Isaac works at
Dr. Isaac has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Ataxia and Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Isaac on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Isaac. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Isaac.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Isaac, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Isaac appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.