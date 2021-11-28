See All Urologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Mitchell Humphreys, MD

Urologic Oncology
4.6 (17)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mitchell Humphreys, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIV OF MO COLUMBIA SCH OF MED|University Of Missouri-Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.

Dr. Humphreys works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Phoenix - Cancer
    5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 933-6836
  2. 2
    Scottsdale - Cancer
    13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 933-6836

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)

Treatment frequency



Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hematologic Problems Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumor of Pancreas Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Bladder Reconstruction With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 17 ratings
Patient Ratings (17)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Nov 28, 2021
I traveled from Florida to Arizona to hav Holep Surgery. Everything he told me would happen did. The result was beyond my expectations. He's a great Surgeon utilizing phenomenal Technology and he is a leader with this sort of Surgery.
Burton Diamond — Nov 28, 2021
Photo: Dr. Mitchell Humphreys, MD
About Dr. Mitchell Humphreys, MD

  • Urologic Oncology
  • 23 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1144208430
Education & Certifications

  • Indiana University/Methodist Hospital
  • Mayo Clinic Rochester
  • Mayo Clinic-Rochester
  • UNIV OF MO COLUMBIA SCH OF MED|University Of Missouri-Columbia School Of Medicine
  • Urology
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mitchell Humphreys, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Humphreys is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Humphreys has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Humphreys has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Humphreys has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Humphreys on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

17 patients have reviewed Dr. Humphreys. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Humphreys.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Humphreys, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Humphreys appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

