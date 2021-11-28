Dr. Mitchell Humphreys, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Humphreys is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Humphreys, MD
Overview
Dr. Mitchell Humphreys, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIV OF MO COLUMBIA SCH OF MED|University Of Missouri-Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.
Locations
Phoenix - Cancer5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (480) 933-6836
Scottsdale - Cancer13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Directions (480) 933-6836
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I traveled from Florida to Arizona to hav Holep Surgery. Everything he told me would happen did. The result was beyond my expectations. He's a great Surgeon utilizing phenomenal Technology and he is a leader with this sort of Surgery.
About Dr. Mitchell Humphreys, MD
- Urologic Oncology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1144208430
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University/Methodist Hospital
- Mayo Clinic Rochester
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- UNIV OF MO COLUMBIA SCH OF MED|University Of Missouri-Columbia School Of Medicine
- Urology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Humphreys has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Humphreys using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Humphreys has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Humphreys has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Humphreys on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Humphreys. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Humphreys.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Humphreys, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Humphreys appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.