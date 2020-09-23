See All Plastic Surgeons in Lincoln, NE
Dr. Mitchell Henry, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (17)
Call for new patient details
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mitchell Henry, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus.

Dr. Henry works at Champaign Dental Group in Lincoln, NE with other offices in Columbus, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Office
    2222 S 16th St Ste 300, Lincoln, NE 68502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 435-0044
  2. 2
    Columbus Otolaryngology Clinic
    4508 38th St Ste 152, Columbus, NE 68601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 435-0044
  3. 3
    Bryan Medical Center-west
    2300 S 16th St, Lincoln, NE 68502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 475-1011

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bryan East Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wound Repair
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Wound Repair
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Treatment frequency



Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Mandibular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Mitchell Henry, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215927181
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY
