Dr. Mitchell Hecht, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hecht is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Hecht, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mitchell Hecht, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Roswell, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.
Dr. Hecht works at
Locations
-
1
Mitchell W Hecht MD PC1305 Hembree Rd Ste 201, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (770) 475-0212
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Wellstar North Fulton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hecht?
Great visit, and staff. Dee was the best and always has been a great asset to Dr. Hecht, and her patients.
About Dr. Mitchell Hecht, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1265434294
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hecht has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hecht accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hecht has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hecht works at
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Hecht. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hecht.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hecht, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hecht appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.