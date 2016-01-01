Dr. Mitchell Hawley, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hawley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Hawley, DPM
Overview
Dr. Mitchell Hawley, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Redding, CA.
They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2570 Goodwater Ave Ste 100, Redding, CA 96002 Directions (530) 224-0990
-
2
Shasta Community Health Center1035 Placer St, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (530) 246-5710
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center Redding
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mitchell Hawley, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, German
- 1659452399
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hawley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hawley.
