Dr. Mitchell Haut, MD

Hematology
3.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mitchell Haut, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Aultman Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.

Dr. Haut works at Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital in Canton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital
    1320 Mercy Dr NW Ste 200, Canton, OH 44708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 975-8586

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Mitchell Haut, MD

    • Hematology
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1023015674
    Education & Certifications

    • Georgetown U Hosps
    • U Minn Hosps Clins
    • CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cleveland Clinic
    • Aultman Hospital
    • Mercy Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mitchell Haut, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haut is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Haut has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Haut has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Haut works at Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital in Canton, OH. View the full address on Dr. Haut’s profile.

    Dr. Haut has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haut on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Haut. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haut.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haut, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haut appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

