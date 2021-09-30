Dr. Mitchell Haut, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haut is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Haut, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Aultman Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.
Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital1320 Mercy Dr NW Ste 200, Canton, OH 44708 Directions (330) 975-8586
Friendly, thorough and empathic. 1st time I was in to see him and was impressed.
About Dr. Mitchell Haut, MD
- Hematology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1023015674
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown U Hosps
- U Minn Hosps Clins
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Aultman Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center
Dr. Haut has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haut accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haut has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haut works at
Dr. Haut has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haut on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Haut. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haut.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haut, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haut appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.