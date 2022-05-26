See All Psychiatrists in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Mitchell Halter, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Mitchell Halter, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Mitchell Halter, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tucson, AZ. 

Dr. Halter works at Belma Maruflu DDS PC in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Trigeminal Neuralgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Stephen Harkins DDS PC
    4781 E Camp Lowell Dr Ste 101, Tucson, AZ 85712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 298-6909
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Halter?

    May 26, 2022
    I went into Dr. Halter's office not knowing what was wrong with my head. I left with much more knowledge of why I hurt so much in my head and jaw. Dr. Halter explained my problems in a manner that I could understand. I have confidence that my pain will be resolved. Dr, Halter's sense of humor is great too. My husband can't wait to make an appointment to see him as he has jaw problems too.
    Merry — May 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mitchell Halter, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mitchell Halter, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Halter to family and friends

    Dr. Halter's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Halter

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mitchell Halter, MD.

    About Dr. Mitchell Halter, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841287398
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mitchell Halter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Halter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Halter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Halter works at Belma Maruflu DDS PC in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Halter’s profile.

    Dr. Halter has seen patients for Trigeminal Neuralgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Halter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Halter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mitchell Halter, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.