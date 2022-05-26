Dr. Mitchell Halter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Halter, MD
Overview
Dr. Mitchell Halter, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tucson, AZ.
Locations
Stephen Harkins DDS PC4781 E Camp Lowell Dr Ste 101, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 298-6909Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 2:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I went into Dr. Halter's office not knowing what was wrong with my head. I left with much more knowledge of why I hurt so much in my head and jaw. Dr. Halter explained my problems in a manner that I could understand. I have confidence that my pain will be resolved. Dr, Halter's sense of humor is great too. My husband can't wait to make an appointment to see him as he has jaw problems too.
About Dr. Mitchell Halter, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1841287398
Dr. Halter has seen patients for Trigeminal Neuralgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Halter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Halter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halter.
