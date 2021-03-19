Dr. Grunsky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mitchell Grunsky, MD
Overview
Dr. Mitchell Grunsky, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Sumter, SC. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital.
Locations
Colonial Family Practice, Sumter, SC325 Broad St Ste 100, Sumter, SC 29150 Directions (803) 773-5227Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Colonial Pediatrics742 W Liberty St, Sumter, SC 29150 Directions (803) 773-5227
Santee Cooper Urgent Care1013 Professional Ct Ste A, Manning, SC 29102 Directions (803) 433-7425
Colonial Family Practice Liberty Street Location674 W Liberty St, Sumter, SC 29150 Directions (803) 433-7444
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I recommend Dr. Grunsky to everyone and have been seeing him for years. He is very thorough, listens to concerns, and always offers options. He is easy to talk to and I never feel rushed. Of course the best part, he has helped me stay happy and healthy. My husband sees him now as well.
About Dr. Mitchell Grunsky, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1124105010
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grunsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grunsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Grunsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grunsky.
