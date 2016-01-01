Dr. Mitchell Geiger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Geiger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Geiger, MD
Overview
Dr. Mitchell Geiger, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Chapman Global Medical Center and Corona Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Geiger works at
Locations
-
1
Mitchell H Geiger MD999 N Tustin Ave Ste 114, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Directions (714) 543-6822
-
2
Mitchell H Geiger MD770 Magnolia Ave Ste 1D, Corona, CA 92879 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Chapman Global Medical Center
- Corona Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Geiger?
About Dr. Mitchell Geiger, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1235149675
Education & Certifications
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Geiger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Geiger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Geiger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Geiger works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Geiger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geiger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Geiger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Geiger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.