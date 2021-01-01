See All Psychiatrists in Roseville, CA
Dr. Mitchell Galerkin, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (31)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mitchell Galerkin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma Tulsa Med College.

Dr. Galerkin works at Champaign Dental Group in Roseville, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mindful Health Solutions
    8775 Sierra College Blvd Ste 200, Roseville, CA 95661 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 294-7062
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD

Anxiety Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Cigna
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Jan 01, 2021
I have suffered from severe depression for almost 30-years. I have been to many, many psychiatrists and psychologists during this time - From Kaiser quacks to ego-tripping divas. Approximately two decades ago, I started going to Dr. Galerkin - he has improved my life immeasurably. He has worked with me consistently through dark times, to fine tuning medication. Give him a try - he will change your life.
    About Dr. Mitchell Galerkin, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467440339
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University Of California Davis
    Medical Education
    • University Of Oklahoma Tulsa Med College
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California At Berkeley
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mitchell Galerkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galerkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Galerkin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Galerkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Galerkin works at Champaign Dental Group in Roseville, CA. View the full address on Dr. Galerkin’s profile.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Galerkin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galerkin.

