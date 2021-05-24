Dr. Mitchell Fuhrman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fuhrman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Fuhrman, MD
Overview
Dr. Mitchell Fuhrman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Woodbury, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 71 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Inspira Medical Center Woodbury, Virtua Vorhees Hospital and Virtua Willingboro Hospital.
Locations
Lourdes Cardiology/Associated Cardiovascular Consultants730 N Broad St Ste 200, Woodbury, NJ 08096 Directions (856) 251-2340
Virtua Cardiology - William G Rohrer Center - Voorhees2309 E Evesham Rd Ste 201, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 424-3600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fuhrman?
Dr. Fuhrman is always attentive to my condition and has positive recommendations to improve it. The office staff is always courteous and efficient.
About Dr. Mitchell Fuhrman, MD
- Cardiology
- 71 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- St. Mary Medical Center, UCLA School Of Medicine
- Albert Einstein Medical Center|Cooper University Medical Center
- Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
- Inspira Medical Center Woodbury
- Virtua Vorhees Hospital
- Virtua Willingboro Hospital
