Dr. Mitchell Folbe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Folbe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Folbe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mitchell Folbe, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI.
Dr. Folbe works at
Locations
-
1
Mitchell H Folbe MD PC44344 Dequindre Rd Ste 450, Sterling Heights, MI 48314 Directions (586) 731-5900
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Folbe?
I felt that I was in good hands with Dr. Folbe and his staff . He always received my phone messages and he always called me back. He listens to you and works well with others in regards to your treatment plan. I can't say anything negative about him only good. .
About Dr. Mitchell Folbe, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1255321683
Education & Certifications
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Folbe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Folbe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Folbe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Folbe works at
Dr. Folbe has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Anemia and Nodular Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Folbe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Folbe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Folbe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Folbe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Folbe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.